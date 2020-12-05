Recycling process sees changes due to pandemic

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Something humans have in common is that we all produce garbage, and we rely on sanitation workers to collect our trash. But how are they staying safe during the pandemic?

Jancie Knight, the project administrator for the City’s Solid Waste Division, said workers were already wearing different types of PPE, like gloves, because garbage is inherently dirty. They started wearing masks since the pandemic.

Knight said the collection process was already fairly socially distant-- an automated arm from the truck lifts the can and dumps it. But now, as a precaution, the drivers do not pick up extra garbage outside of the containers and they do not exit the trucks.

The main changes are seen in the recycling process.

“In the grand scheme of things, we didn’t have to make a whole lot of changes, we did make a few,” said Knight. “Recycling, since that is a very hands-on product here. We do have it sit for a week before we even touch it once it comes here, just for contamination concerns because we do have multiple employees that comes through that line.”

Knight added that disposable masks and gloves are NOT recyclable. Improper disposal means an extra step for the workers, who must pull the masks by hand.

When the holidays wrap up, yard waste sites will open on December 25 for natural Christmas tree disposal. Knight asks for all decorations and stands to be removed.

