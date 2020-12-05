Rapid City Police Department sees a decrease in 2020 DUI’s

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Fewer people are driving under the influence, that’s according to the Rapid City Police Department.

They saw 200 fewer DUIs in 2019 than in 2018 and they expect to see even fewer when 2020 is in the books.

“I ran some numbers for year to date between 2020 and 2019, we’re actually probably at a 23% decrease in the number of DUI’s from last year,” says the Rapid City Community Relations Specialist Brendyn Medina.

Last year at this time, the police department saw 670 total DUI’s and in 2020 only 517.

The police have no specific data on why there is a decrease, but they think COVID-19 plays a role.

“People are staying home, people are limiting travel, people may be choosing to consume alcohol at their house instead of out at the bar mitigating the need for having to drive home impaired,” says Medina.

Police also say using rideshares and designated drivers are more common, a trend police hope continues during the holidays

“We know that alcohol consumption kind of goes hand and hand with some people on the holidays,” says Medina. “We just want people to know that even though we’re seeing this decrease, it’s not because we’re not out there looking for the signs of impairment, we still are. We’re making sure to keep an eye out for those signs of impaired driving and just encourage people to make responsible decisions.”

Law enforcement will be having random checkpoints in December.

