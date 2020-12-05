Advertisement

Rapid City man accused in string of robberies pleads guilty

By Jack Caudill
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:40 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
A Rapid City man accused in a series of armed robberies pleads guilty Friday morning in federal court. 59-year old Michael Daker was accused of robbing Yesway stores in Rapid City and Spearfish and the Haines Avenue Loaf N Jug, the Rapid City Motel 6 and B-P Casino on Mountain View in February and March of this year.

Daker pleaded guilty to two of those, the Spearfish Yesway and the B-P Casino. He faces us to 20 years in federal prison on each of those counts. In Daker’s plea agreement, he agrees to pay $3,101.55 in restitution, the total amount he got between the five robberies.

