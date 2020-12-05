Advertisement

Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:01 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - UPDATE: According to Panama City Beach police officials, the driver of the Chevy Silverado that struck the children has been identified as Scott Donaldson of Panama City Beach.

Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach Road Friday around 3:30 p.m.

Panama City Beach officials say that a 4-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl were hit by a vehicle while golfing with their parents at the Coconut Creek Family Fun Park. They say the family is from Kentucky.

The eastbound lanes of Front Beach Road are blocked off and officials say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

We’ll continue to update the story as more details become available.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCAS School Board
Rapid City School District approves modify COVID criteria
Custer County moves court hearings elsewhere after approval of guns in courthouse
Custer County judges hold court in Rapid City after commission allows guns in courthouse
While active COVID-19 cases rise and fall in South Dakota, the mental health of students across...
Teen suicide rates skyrocket in Pennington County
The mega tip was paid on a tab for a single $7 beer.
Man leaves $3K tip for a beer as restaurant closes for virus
Police arrest man for assault after retrieving him from Rapid Creek

Latest News

According to the Rapid City Police Department, fewer people are driving under the influence.
According to the Rapid City Police Department, fewer people are driving under the influence.
The new Oglala Sioux Tribe President Kevin Killer was sworn in today.
The new Oglala Sioux Tribe President Kevin Killer was sworn in today.
The Sturgis Parade of Lights always brightens up the holidays.
The Sturgis Parade of Lights always brightens up the holidays.
parade of lights
Holiday cheer in Sturgis
Recycling process sees changes due to pandemic