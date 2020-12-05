Black Hills Farmers Market will stay at Market Park through the winter months

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In 2019 the Black Hills Farmers Market tried out something new by offering an indoor winter market.

But due to the pandemic vendors will stay outdoors this year. They’re staying in Market Park through the winter months.

The Black Hills Farmers Market manager, Barbara Cromwell, says they’ve seen an increase in traffic compared to last year and thinks it’s helpful when people see the market as they drive by.

Last year’s Winter Market saw about a dozen vendors, but numbers are down a little this year due to the pandemic.

“We want to be able to provide this great local food year-round to people. So you know it’s just really valuable to be able to have you know good quality meats. Access to that. You know the canned goods,” says Cromwell.

If there’s issues with the weather, customers can check the Black Hills Farmers Market website or Facebook page for updates.

