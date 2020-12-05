Advertisement

At least 18 Chinese coal miners killed by lethal gas

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers gauge the density of carbon...
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers gauge the density of carbon monoxide in the smog at the entrance of the coal mine in Yongchuan District of Chongqing, southwestern China, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. China's state TV says more than a dozen coal miners have been killed by high levels of carbon monoxide in the country's southwest.(Huang Wei/Xinhua via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 3:25 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China’s state TV says at least 18 coal miners have been killed by high levels of carbon monoxide in the country’s southwest.

One miner was found alive following the disaster Friday in the Diaoshidong mine in Chongqing, the report said. Rescuers are looking for five others.

China’s coal mining industry used to be the world’s deadliest, suffering more than 5,000 fatalities a year. Safety improved dramatically after authorities overhauled the industry starting about 15 years ago.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mega tip was paid on a tab for a single $7 beer.
Man leaves $3K tip for a beer as restaurant closes for virus
Custer County moves court hearings elsewhere after approval of guns in courthouse
Custer County judges hold court in Rapid City after commission allows guns in courthouse
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault
While active COVID-19 cases rise and fall in South Dakota, the mental health of students across...
Teen suicide rates skyrocket in Pennington County
A total of 1,064 South Dakotans have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began, the...
31 COVID-19 more deaths, over 1,000 new cases in South Dakota Friday

Latest News

According to the Rapid City Police Department, fewer people are driving under the influence.
According to the Rapid City Police Department, fewer people are driving under the influence.
The new Oglala Sioux Tribe President Kevin Killer was sworn in today.
The new Oglala Sioux Tribe President Kevin Killer was sworn in today.
The Sturgis Parade of Lights always brightens up the holidays.
The Sturgis Parade of Lights always brightens up the holidays.
In this July 15, 2020, file photo Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., puts on a face mask as she walks...
Is Georgia a swing state? Groups spend millions to find out