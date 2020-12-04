Advertisement

You can park for free in Deadwood while also giving back

All proceeds will be donated to local charities.
All proceeds will be donated to local charities.(KEVN)
By Cali Montana
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - If you head to Deadwood, you may notice a nice holiday surprise: free parking at all street meters.

But if you’re in the spirit of giving back, all you have to do is put money in the meter, and all the proceeds will be donated to local charities.

People will still have to pay at the parking garage, but the city will turn around and give that money as part of the donation.

Last year more than $13,000 was collected and distributed to local charities.

“We’re just anxious and curious to see what the spirit is this year and how much people are willing to give. So we’re anxious for that, and we will know that towards the end of the year. And then usually in February is when we start looking at and accepting requests from those organizations,” says the mayor of Deadwood, Dave Ruth Jr.

Free parking started on Thanksgiving and goes through Dec. 26.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCAS School Board
Rapid City School District approves modify COVID criteria
Custer County moves court hearings elsewhere after approval of guns in courthouse
Custer County judges hold court in Rapid City after commission allows guns in courthouse
While active COVID-19 cases rise and fall in South Dakota, the mental health of students across...
Teen suicide rates skyrocket in Pennington County
Police arrest man for assault after retrieving him from Rapid Creek
The mega tip was paid on a tab for a single $7 beer.
Man leaves $3K tip for a beer as restaurant closes for virus

Latest News

One of the many cars the department has.
Rapid City Police Department sees a decrease in 2020 DUI’s
The flag of the Oglala Sioux Tribe.
Kevin Killer officially sworn in as Oglala Sioux Tribe President
Regular blood donations are always crucial, and typically during the holiday season, Vitalant...
Vitalant is in need of convalescent plasma
South Dakota reports 1 influezna-related death this week, 2 deaths total