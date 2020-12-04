Advertisement

Two US marshals shot, fugitive killed in Bronx gunfight

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A suspect in the shooting of a state trooper in Massachusetts was killed during a gunfight with U.S. marshals in New York City early Friday that left two of the officers wounded.

The two marshals injured in the 5:30 a.m. confrontation in the Bronx were in good condition, according to two law enforcement officials who were not authorized to discuss the incident publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Killed in the shootout was 35-year-old Andre Sterling, the officials said. His gun was recovered. He was wanted for shooting a Massachusetts state trooper in the hand at a traffic stop on Nov. 20.

The U.S. Marshals Service did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

Sterling had been sought in the shooting of a 28-year-old trooper during a late-night traffic stop in Hyannis, on Cape Cod. The trooper was hospitalized after a round went through his right hand and appeared to have struck his ballistic vest.

Three marshals hunting for Sterling took fire as soon as they entered the Bronx home where they believed Sterling was located, one of the law enforcement officials said.

One marshal was hit in the upper body and another was hit in the leg, the official said. Both were hospitalized.

A second man who was in the apartment was arrested, the official said.

Sterling had two more warrants in Massachusetts on charges including identity fraud and assault and battery on a police officer, and he was wanted on narcotics charges in Wyoming, according to police in Massachusetts.

