Tis the season to celebrate National Cookie Day

With December 3rd being National Cookie Day, what’s your favorite cookie?
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:00 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It may be the greatest debate of all time, chocolate chip vs. oatmeal raisin. But with so many flavors of cookies out there and cooler temperatures prompting the oven to heat up, what cookie reigns supreme?

“My favorite cookie is snickerdoodles because I am a cinnamon nut,” said Elaine Thompson. “I love cinnamon.”

“I like no-bake oatmeal cookies because you can taste the freshness and you don’t have to break a tooth trying to chew through it,” said Luis Rodriguez.

“My mother made the best chocolate chip cookies ever, so I grew up with them and it’s been a tradition in our family and they’re wonderful,” said Kimberly Keller.

“I want to marry your cookies because I like making cookies and that’s my favorite one,” said Benjamin Gonzalez. “It’s got chocolate chip and white chocolate in it and pecans.”

But the jury’s still out. Even when you ask a professional baker.

“I just had a discussion with the bakers and the decorator, I asked them, what do you think that you sell/bake the most?” said Jill Eisenbraun, owner of Eileen’s Colossal Cookies. “And we had a whole discussion. I said is it between chocolate chip and frosted sugar and they said the frosted sugars usually win.”

Eisenbraun said they frost hundreds of sugar cookies a day during the holidays but thinks two year-round staples still hold weight.

“But then, I actually thought chocolate chip would be next, but they think monster might just slightly beat chocolate chip, but they’re one of the best two sellers we have,” said Eisenbraun.

