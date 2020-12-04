Temperature trend is up into the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures have already soared into the upper 50s in downtown Rapid City this morning, but they are expected to decrease after the noon hour as we head into the second half of the day. A few high level clouds possible this weekend, but well above average temperatures and sunshine will be the main story over the next several days. This will be a perfect opportunity to get outdoors for a nice walk, maybe clean up the yard, or do some early Christmas shopping in the mild December weather.

This dry and mild trend does continue through the weekend and into next week due to high pressure in the western half of the country. But things could begin to change as we head into the second half of next week where temperatures will fall into the 40s by Thursday. Precipitation chances do look to increase by next weekend, but exact timing and intensity right now is not exact. With warmer temperatures during the day, we could see precipitation in the form of rain. But depending on the timing, there is a chance we will see some snow next weekend. The last time we had measurable precipitation (.01″ or greater) in Rapid City was November 11th when we saw 1″ of snow.

