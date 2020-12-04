Advertisement

South Dakota reports 1 influezna-related death this week, 2 deaths total

(KTVF)
By KEVN Staff
Dec. 4, 2020
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One South Dakotan died due to influenza complications last week, according to the South Dakota Department of Health this week. There are no new confirmed cases in the state either.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, the death was confirmed from Walworth County and brought to a total of two this season.

There’s one new influenza-related hospitalization that happened Nov. 21-28 according to the state, which brings the total since the start of the season to three, according to the Department of Health.

The Department of Health has confirmed seven positive cases statewide this season. During the 2019-20 influenza season, 33 South Dakotans died, the DOH said.

