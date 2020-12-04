Santa Claus comes to town (virtually) this season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Santa and the Matthews Opera House got are doing meetings with Santa via Zoom this year. Santa will be at the theater lobby for two Saturdays -- December 5, and December 12, both days from 1-3 p.m. with one of the elves managing the camera. Parents should call -- (605) 642-7973 -- and sign up for a 5-minute spot. You’ll get the directions on how to have your children talk with Santa virtually. By the way, this was Mrs. Claus’s idea, so a shout-out to her!

Also, the bottleneck of canceled and postponed performances have finally been cleared! Matthew’s Opera House is able to schedule every held-up performance starting in late spring of 2021 when the vaccine is available.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.