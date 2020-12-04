Advertisement

RCAS activities could continue, even if there is remote learning

(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:13 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Wednesday night, the Rapid City School board decided to modify the criteria used for level changes within the District.

In a 4-3 vote, the board decided that “activities levels” could now be separate from “learning levels,” meaning activities could continue even if there is remote, level three learning.

As the Coronavirus situation is every-changing, the district has distinct levels, based on spread, and Rapid City School Board has adjusted as needed.

A representative for the school district says a committee will be made to discuss any possible changes.

A major issue beyond the control of the students? Staffing shortages.

“Part of what we’re seeing is that we’re moving to level three a lot because of staffing shortages,” said Amy Policky, Rapid City Area School Board, Area 6. “And in the Rapid City community, we just don’t have the resources to have the depth of teachers that we need, but that shouldn’t punish the students and activities and have them be in level three, and not be able to participate in activities.”

But, Policky feels students’ activities should not be effected by a lack of teachers.

“So in separating the plan, we can have a lack of staff, but still continue with activities,” said Policky.

Lance Pearson, the wrestling coach at Central High School, said, regardless of which activity, they have a significant impact on students’ lives.

“I’m a big proponent for activities,” said Pearson. “I think they play a major role in these kids’ lives, and it effects them even after they leave high school. I know their education does the same thing, the only difference that I see here is they really don’t have anywhere else to go when this gets shut down.”

Cael Larson, a senior on the Central wrestling team, was relieved that he would have the opportunity to compete.

“It continues to allow us to do what we love,” said Larson. “I mean, sports is kind of a way to grow as a person and grow as a team, and bond with people, and it keeps you out of trouble.”

