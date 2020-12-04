Local piano students win top honors at statewide competition

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - 8-year-old, Adrian Voorhees, and 15-year-old, Alayna Ashworth have both won at the South Dakota Music Teacher’s Association annual statewide competition. The competition was held virtually in Aberdeen, SD, and both students were granted 1st place in their age division.

Joseph O’Rourke, their teacher at O’Rourke Studios, says “students like Alayna and Adrian; it’s been incredible working with students that work so hard. My goal is for these kids to be better than me... which should be sometime next week.”

Voorhees and Ashworth are not shy about sharing their secret to winning a competition. Voorhees and Ashworth say “Practice” is the key to winning such a prestigious honor.

Both students were happy to share their talents on Good Morning Black Hills.

And O’Rourke was equally glad to bring some merriment to the studio with a Holiday Duet.

