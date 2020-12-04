Advertisement

Kevin Killer officially sworn in as Oglala Sioux Tribe President

The flag of the Oglala Sioux Tribe.
The flag of the Oglala Sioux Tribe.(OST)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KEVN) - New Oglala Sioux Tribe President Kevin Killer was sworn in Friday along with many others on the tribal council and Killer is excited to finally get to work.

Some of the issues currently facing the reservation involve housing, rebuilding relationships with many different agencies on a state and federal level, and right now the impacts of COVID-19 especially with young people and elders on the reservation.

Killer says he wants to use networking to expand the reservation’s perspective and outreach by working with other states and organizations.

As the new council comes in, Killer hopes to build unity and work together to solve issues in the community.

“It’s been exciting and coming in with this new council it’s been a tremendous experience and we all ran to serve our community and coming from the South Dakota Legislature we come from that same spirit of community service and understanding that it’s a job of love and it’s a job of labor,” says Killer.

Killer served in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 2009 to 2017 and the State Senate from 2017 to 2019.

