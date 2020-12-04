Advertisement

COVID-19 causing heart patients to avoid healthcare at hospital

Fears over catching COVID at the hospital are causing people to avoid needed medical care
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:04 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As people continue to have concerns over the Coronavirus, hospitals across the country are seeing individuals with heart issues delay going to the ER.

Dr. Joseph Tuma with Monument Health says hospitals across the country are seeing around a 40% decrease in acute cardiac issues coming into hospitals.

Dr. Tuma says precautions taken at Monument separate COVID patients from the rest of the hospital and they are the safest place for someone to be who is having a heart attack or stroke.

Some of the patients the hospital is currently seeing have been trying to use home remedies before finally seeking medical attention.

‘The ones that we’ve seen have got to the point where they can’t take it anymore, and sometimes that has been two days, so they are two days into a heart attack, and at that point, there is very little we can do to save the muscles that have been damaged,’ Dr. Joseph Tuma, Monument Health

Tuma also said that after checking stats a few weeks ago, outpatient checkups for those who have had a stroke or heart attack are down in the 40-50% range as well.

