A Warm Weekend Ahead

By David Stradling
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you are looking for a great weekend to hang those Christmas lights, this is your moment. Daytime highs are well above average and crisp nights are in abundance.

The heat we accumulate during the day (in the mid-50′s) escapes at night under those clear skies with no cloud cover to keep us warm. So once the lights are hung, put on a jacket and take a look at your delightful handiwork.

Overall, the weekend will be a rinse-and-repeat situation. Highs in the low/mid-50′s and mostly sunny, with cold nights in the mid-20′s to mid 30′s and starry. This is an excellent December weekend to get out and enjoy all of the outdoor wonders that the area as to offer.

