31 COVID-19 more deaths, over 1,000 new cases in South Dakota Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - COVID-19 has claimed 31 more lives in South Dakota as officials reported more than 1,000 new cases Friday.

The new deaths bring the state’s total to 1,064, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

Officials reported 1,050 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the total known cases in the state to 84,398. Nearly one in ten South Dakotans have been infected at some point during the pandemic.

Active cases rose by nearly 500 to 15,925. The number of active dropped to nearly 14,000 earlier on Tuesday but has crept upward since then.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease fell by 22 to 516. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 19% of the state’s hospital beds and 52% of the state’s ICU beds. Officials say 33% of hospital beds and 13% of ICU beds are still available.

County rundown for Friday:

In Pennington County, 1,839 of 9,036 people (+117) are contagious or 20% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.1%.

For people in Meade County, 379 of 1,853 people (+21) are contagious or 20.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.7%.

In Lawrence County, 404 of 2,152 people (+25) are contagious or 18.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.6%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 312 of 1,699 (+8) people are contagious or 18.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.4%.

In Custer County, 120 of 578 people (+7) are contagious or 20.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.1%.

In Butte County, 119 of 757 (+6) people are contagious or 15.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.5%.

For people in Fall River County, 54 of 373 (+5) people are contagious or 14.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 6.1%.

In Jackson County, 33 of 213 people (+/-0) are contagious or 15.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.6%.

For people in Haakon County, 31 of 164 (+3) people are contagious or 18.9% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 7.5%.

In Bennett County, 47 of 323 (+5) people are contagious or 14.6% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12%.

For people in Ziebach County, 99 of 237 (+8) people are contagious or 41.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 15.2%.

In Harding County, 15 of 78 (+1) people are contagious or 19.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 27.8%.

For people in Perkins County, 76 of 214 (+4) people are contagious or 35.6% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.6%.

***The daily and cumulative positivity rates are determined by dividing the positive people by the total number of tests processed per day and/or overall (cumulative). The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet.**

