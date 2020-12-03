Urban deer hunting waits for ‘okay’ from City Council

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hunters from the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department are aiming to harvest excess deer from within city limits.

If approved by the City Council, Rapid City’s Urban Deer Harvest could be going into its 25th season.

The goal, to harvest 250 deer, aims to protect personal property from the deer as well as reduce the number of car accidents involving deer.

In addition to managing the deer population, this program has other benefits.

Jeff Biegler, the Director of the Parks and Recreation Department says the meat does not go to waste.

“This is a program that’s funded primarily through our parks and recreation department operating budget, we do get some financial assistance, which is very much appreciated, from a group called Sportsmen Against Hunger, as well as the Black Hills Sportsman Club,” said Biegler. “All of the meat that is taken is processed, and that processed meat goes to Feeding South Dakota.”

Biegler said since this hunting will take place late at night or early in the morning, police are informed of where the hunters are located.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.