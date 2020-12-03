Advertisement

NORAD’s Santa tracker website is operational for Christmas

Call 877-HI-NORAD on Christmas Eve to follow Santa’s journey
NORAD – the North American Aerospace Defense Command – has launched its website to track St....
NORAD – the North American Aerospace Defense Command – has launched its website to track St. Nick around the world this year.(Source: NORAD, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Santa Claus is preparing for his global trek on Christmas Eve – and you can follow him.

NORAD – the North American Aerospace Defense Command – has launched its website to track St. Nick around the world this year.

NORAD Tracks Santa has a Santa tracker countdown clock, games, music and other holiday fun.

Then on Christmas Eve, the Santa cams will start streaming.

Trackers can also call NORAD to check the whereabouts of Santa and his reindeer at 877-HI-NORAD.

The tradition started 65 years ago in 1955 when the U.S. Continental Air Defense Command operations center started receiving calls from kids asking for Santa.

It turns out a newspaper ad listed the wrong number for the North Pole.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While active COVID-19 cases rise and fall in South Dakota, the mental health of students across...
Teen suicide rates skyrocket in Pennington County
Monument Health and the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center have teamed up to announce a community...
Voting opens for new name for The Monument’s arena
The Tour de Lights began six years ago and has a map including dozens of local homes with...
Extravagant holiday display lights up the Harris family home
A total of 995 South Dakotans have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began.
47 more COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday
An engineer's rendering of the new bridge connecting Pierre and Fort Pierre, which is set to...
Construction underway for new bridge connecting Pierre, Fort Pierre

Latest News

Firefighters battling the Bond Fire haul hose while working to save a home in the Silverado...
Wind fans wildfire in California canyons, residents flee
President Donald Trump departs after participating in a video teleconference call with members...
Wisconsin high court declines to hear Trump election lawsuit
This photo shows the HBO Max logo.
In seismic shift, Warner Bros. to stream all 2021 films
This combination of file photos shows from left, Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C. on Feb. 29, 2020,...
Pelosi, McConnell discuss COVID relief as pressure builds
President-elect Joe Biden introduces the leaders of his economic recovery team, but millions of...
Next for Biden: Getting the right health team as virus rages