More than 1,000 South Dakotans have died COVID-19-related deaths, DOH reports

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota reported 38 more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, pushing the state’s death toll past 1,000.

A total of 1,033 South Dakotans have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The Department of Health reported 1,145 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total known South Dakota cases to 83,348. Active cases rose by more than 600 to 15,474.

The number of people currently hospitalized with the disease rose by seven to 538. COVID-19 patients occupy 19% of the state’s hospital beds and 52% of the state’s ICU beds. Officials say 33% of hospital beds and 13% of ICU beds are still available.

County rundown for Thursday:

In Pennington County, 1,790 of 9,036 people (+124) are contagious or 19.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13%.

For people in Meade County, 367 of 1,832 people (+23) are contagious or 20% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.7%.

In Lawrence County, 389 of 2,127 people (+30) are contagious or 18.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.6%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 318 of 1,691 (+14) people are contagious or 18.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.4%.

In Custer County, 113 of 571 people (+9) are contagious or 19.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.1%.

In Butte County, 117 of 751 (+11) people are contagious or 15.6% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.5%.

For people in Fall River County, 49 of 368 (+1) people are contagious or 13.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 6.1%.

In Jackson County, 36 of 213 people (+/-0) are contagious or 16.9% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.7%.

For people in Haakon County, 29 of 161 (+6) people are contagious or 18% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 7.5%.

In Bennett County, 44 of 319 (+4) people are contagious or 13.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.9%.

For people in Ziebach County, 92 of 229 (+20) people are contagious or 40.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.7%.

In Harding County, 14 of 77 (+/0) people are contagious or 18% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 27.6%.

For people in Perkins County, 75 of 210 (+3) people are contagious or 35.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.5%.

***The daily and cumulative positivity rates are determined by dividing the positive people by the total number of tests processed per day and/or overall (cumulative). The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet.**

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.