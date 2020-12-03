Advertisement

Ivanka Trump deposed as part of inauguration fund lawsuit

President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, the...
President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Trump, walk on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, after stepping off Marine One upon returning from Camp David.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:13 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivanka Trump has been deposed by attorneys alleging that President Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration committee misused donor funds, a new court filing reveals.

The document, first reported by CNN Wednesday, notes that Ivanka Trump, the president’s oldest daughter and a senior White House adviser, was interviewed Tuesday by attorneys from the Washington, D.C., attorney general’s office.

The office has filed a lawsuit alleging waste of the nonprofit’s funds, accusing the committee of making more than $1 million in improper payments to the president’s Washington, D.C., hotel during the week of the inauguration in 2017.

As part of the suit, they have subpoenaed records from Ivanka Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Thomas Barrack Jr., a close friend of the president who chaired the inaugural committee, and others. Barrack was also deposed last month.

Trump’s inaugural committee spent more than $1 million to book a ballroom at the Trump International Hotel in the nation’s capital as part of a scheme to “grossly overpay” for party space and enrich the president’s own family in the process, the District of Columbia’s attorney general, Karl Racine, alleges.

He has accused the committee of misusing nonprofit funds and coordinating with the hotel’s management and members of the Trump family to arrange the events.

“District law requires nonprofits to use their funds for their stated public purpose, not to benefit private individuals or companies,” Racine has said. “In this case, we are seeking to recover the nonprofit funds that were improperly funneled directly to the Trump family business.”

The committee raised an unprecedented $107 million to host events celebrating Trump’s inauguration in January 2017, but its spending has drawn continued scrutiny.

In a statement, Alan Garten with the Trump Organization said that “Ms. Trump’s only involvement was connecting the parties and instructing the hotel to charge a ‘fair market rate,’ which the hotel did.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While active COVID-19 cases rise and fall in South Dakota, the mental health of students across...
Teen suicide rates skyrocket in Pennington County
Monument Health and the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center have teamed up to announce a community...
Voting opens for new name for The Monument’s arena
The Tour de Lights began six years ago and has a map including dozens of local homes with...
Extravagant holiday display lights up the Harris family home
A total of 995 South Dakotans have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began.
47 more COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday
An engineer's rendering of the new bridge connecting Pierre and Fort Pierre, which is set to...
Construction underway for new bridge connecting Pierre, Fort Pierre

Latest News

Paraprofessional Jessica Wein helps Josh Nazzaro stay focused while attending class virtually...
School closings threaten gains of students with disabilities
In this Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, David Xol-Cholom, of Guatemala, hugs his son...
Search persists for parents of 628 kids separated at border
The United Kingdom took a major step in its battle against coronavirus.
UK first to approve Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine
President-elect Joe Biden introduces the leaders of his economic recovery team, but millions of...
Next for Biden: Naming a health care team as pandemic rages