Infusion treatments help Monument’s COVID-19 patients

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the finish line in the race to find a Coronavirus vaccine looms in the distance, a new COVID-19 treatment is rolling out at Monument Health Infusion Services, thanks to Eli Lilly and Regeneron.

“COVID monoclonal antibodies are proteins that are manufactured in a lab that are infused into a patient to help their body potentially neutralize the virus and improve symptoms,” said Brandi Tackett, PharmD, Director of Infusion Services at Monument Health.

The drug, Bamlanivimab, was given emergency use authorization by the FDA. Since November 17, about a dozen patients have received IV treatments at Monument.

“We start an IV,” said Melita Lemer, RN, Infusion Plus at Monument Health. “We do the medication, and that’s an hour infusion in the chair, and it’s gone very well. Patients have tolerated it very well, and then once the infusion is over, we keep them for another hour and just monitor. So far, everything has gone real well, patients have tolerated it fine.”

The concentrated Bamlanivimab solution is further diluted via IV bag, allowing patients to try and relax while getting treated.

“The hope is that it stops the progression of COVID,” said Lemer. “So, if we can catch it early on, these patients come to us fairly soon to us after they’re diagnosed, and we can get the infusion, hopefully that’s stopping progression and hospitalization.”

To qualify for infusion treatment here at Monument Health, you must be positive for COVID-19 and have mild to moderate symptoms and also be in a category that puts you at a higher risk for developing further symptoms. Those categories are as follows:

Ages 65 and up, with a high body mass index, renal disease, immunocompromised, or on certain medications.

Ages 55 and up, and have heart or lung disease, or high blood pressure.

Ages 12 and up, and have a chronic disease.

The federal government paid for the development of this medication, then distributed it to states. Patients only have to pay for the administration of Bamlanivimab.

“Patients seem to be thankful to have an option that they and their physicians have determined is appropriate for their situation,” said Tackett.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.