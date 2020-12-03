Extravagant holiday display lights up the Harris family home

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Don’t let the dark or cold discourage you from enjoying some holiday fun.

The Tour de Lights began six years ago and has a map including dozens of local homes with extravagant Christmas light displays that you and your family can enjoy this year.

Ryan Harris has decked out his house in Christmas lights for years and has been on the Tour de Lights map since its creation. Harris said when he was a kid, his family couldn’t afford to get too extravagant with the holiday decor -- but they always drove around to see the houses lit up across town. His childhood dream was to own a house everyone wanted to see. This year, Harris just wanted to bring some joy to people at the end of a tough year.

“This year we went just with the theme of Merry Christmas. 2020 was tough for a lot of people with the pandemic and everything else, so what better way to just wish everyone a Merry Christmas than by spelling it out on the roof,” said Harris. “I plan on doing it until I can’t get on the roof to do it anymore and then my son will be the one doing it.”

Harris’s wife and kids say they love the tradition. If you want a link to the Tour de Lights map, check out our website.

