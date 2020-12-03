Advertisement

Among first acts, Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing

‘Not forever, just 100 days’
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden said Thursday that he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first acts as president, stopping just short of the nationwide mandate he’s pushed before to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The move marks a notable shift from President Donald Trump, whose own skepticism of mask-wearing has contributed to a politicization of the issue. That’s made many people reticent to embrace a practice that public health experts say is one of the easiest ways to manage the pandemic, which has killed more than 275,000 Americans.

The president-elect has frequently emphasized mask-wearing as a “patriotic duty” and during the campaign floated the idea of instituting a nationwide mask mandate, which he later acknowledged would be beyond the ability of the president to enforce.

Speaking with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Biden said he would make the request of Americans on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20.

“On the first day I’m inaugurated, I’m going to ask the public for 100 days to mask. Just 100 days to mask — not forever, just 100 days. And I think we’ll see a significant reduction” in the virus, Biden said.

Biden also said he asked Dr. Anthony Fauci to stay on in his administration, “in the exact same role he’s had for the past several presidents,” as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert.

The president-elect said he’s asked Fauci to be a “chief medical adviser” as well as part of his COVID-19 advisory team.

Regarding a coronavirus vaccine, Biden said he’d be “happy” to get inoculated in public to assuage any concerns about its efficacy and safety. Three former presidents — Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton — have said they’d also get vaccinated publicly to show that it’s safe.

“People have lost faith in the ability of the vaccine to work,” Biden said, adding that “it matters what a president and the vice president do.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While active COVID-19 cases rise and fall in South Dakota, the mental health of students across...
Teen suicide rates skyrocket in Pennington County
Monument Health and the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center have teamed up to announce a community...
Voting opens for new name for The Monument’s arena
The Tour de Lights began six years ago and has a map including dozens of local homes with...
Extravagant holiday display lights up the Harris family home
Police arrest man for assault after retrieving him from Rapid Creek
RCAS School Board
Rapid City School District approves modify COVID criteria

Latest News

Monument Health
COVID-19 causing heart patients to avoid healthcare at hospital
With December 3rd being National Cookie Day, what’s your favorite cookie?
Tis the season to celebrate National Cookie Day
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020, file photo, Southwest Airlines jets sit at gates at...
Southwest warns nearly 7,000 workers of possible furloughs
President-elect Joe Biden introduces the leaders of his economic recovery team, but millions of...
Next for Biden: Getting the right health team as virus rages
Volunteers sort at least 300 winter coats
Winter coats donated to needy students