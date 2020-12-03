Advertisement

A mild start to December with above average temperatures

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:11 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Coming off of a 37 degree high temperature in downtown Rapid City yesterday, things will quickly turn around and warm up well above average for this time of year for the next several days. We are expecting to hit the upper 40s and low 50s today with drier conditions continuing. For the next 7 days, there’s not much excitement in terms of precipitation as high pressure dominates the region.

Looking into the next 6 to 10 days, temperatures are still looking to stay above average and precipitation is also trending to be above normal heading into the second half of next week and into next weekend. We will update you each day if things do change as each forecasting model comes in. For now, staying high and dry with tranquil weather in the forecast for the next 7 days.

Warmer
Warmer(Gray)

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While active COVID-19 cases rise and fall in South Dakota, the mental health of students across...
Teen suicide rates skyrocket in Pennington County
Monument Health and the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center have teamed up to announce a community...
Voting opens for new name for The Monument’s arena
The Tour de Lights began six years ago and has a map including dozens of local homes with...
Extravagant holiday display lights up the Harris family home
A total of 995 South Dakotans have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began.
47 more COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday
An engineer's rendering of the new bridge connecting Pierre and Fort Pierre, which is set to...
Construction underway for new bridge connecting Pierre, Fort Pierre

Latest News

Sunny and warmer for Thursday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Chilly today but Milder on Thursday
Cold Wednesday, but warmer air will return
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Windy, December-like Weather Today through Wednesday