Voting opens for new name for The Monument’s arena

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Options for the name of the arena at The Monument have been boiled down and it’s up to the public to choose.

Voting opened at 3 p.m. Dec. 1 and is open until 5 p.m. Dec. 11. The public can choose here.

“I can say we are thrilled that they reached out to the community to help them determine what this new arena should be called and the response has been great,” Priscilla Dominguez, director of corporate sales and marketing at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center said.

A board reviewed 629 submissions. These are the four that made it through the vetting process.

1. Hero Arena at The Monument

The reasoning behind this name is “We honor those who show courage, character and resiliency. Who’s your hero?”

2. Summit Arena at The Monument

This name is inspired by “The highest point; an apex of will, of ambition, of excellence.”

3. B21 Arena at The Monument

In honor of Ellsworth Airforce base, “the first home of the next-gen, advanced B-21 Raider stealth bomber.”

4. Paha Sapa Arena at The Monument

This is Lakota for the Black Hills, “the center of the universe to the Lakota people.”

Again, anyone can cast their vote here until 5 p.m. on Dec. 11. The winning named will be announced on Dec. 17.

