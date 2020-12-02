Teen suicide rates skyrocket in Pennington County

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As many countries continue to struggle with the coronavirus pandemic, hopelessness, isolation and despair abound while mental health is put on the back-burner.

According to CNN, 2,153 people committed suicide in October, which is greater than the country’s total COVID-19 death toll since February.

South Dakota has its own worrisome trends: the biennial Youth Risk Behavior Survey, which tracks suicidal tendencies and other risky behaviors in students, recorded a significant increase in nearly every major category in 2019. Last year was the first year throughout the decade where teen suicide attempts reached double digits (12.3%). Additionally, the percentage of students who seriously considered attempting suicide jumped from 16.1% in 2015 to nearly a quarter of all survey respondents in 2019.

The state-wide decline in teen mental health likely set the stage for another troubling trend in 2020: according to Front Porch Coalition Coordinator Bridget Swier, youth suicide rates have skyrocketed by 233% in Pennington County alone.

She says part of the blame belongs to an unprecedented school year: scrapped graduations, distance learning and being isolated from friends are some of many factors affecting teens.

“They’re not able to socialize in large groups if they’re able to socialize at all,” Swier said. “Some of them are being quarantined for two weeks at a time, and I think that’s really difficult for our teenage demographic ... and we still have some time before the end of 2020, and so we certainly hope we don’t see that number increase, but we are fearful that it will.”

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to saving kids from suicide, but Swier says starting the discussion with someone struggling with ideation is an important first step.

“If you do come across a teenager and you can identify that they’re struggling, have those really difficult conversations and then get in contact with the appropriate entities that are needed for that child,” Swier said.

For more resources, go to Front Porch Coalition’s website.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The service is available to anyone, and all calls are confidential.

The Crisis Text Line is another service available to anyone 24/7. Text “Connect” to 741741.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline also has a Crisis Chatline: To reach the chatline, please visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website or click below.

