Stay alert when it comes to phone scams

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Whenever you pick up the phone from a number you may not recognize, you always want to be alert for possible scams.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens, as they’re seeing scam calls conducted by people claiming to be with law enforcement or the social security administration, telling people they have a warrant out for their arrest and typically demanding payment by gift cards.

There have been about 100 cases in Pennington County where the victims have been scammed out of money.

Before you give anyone money or provide gift cards, it’s important to remember that no reputable person from any agency will ever demand money on the spot.

“My recommendation is to do your research. If somebody calls with a certain number for you to call back, do your research on that phone number and see what that number comes back to you. Call here. Call the Pennington County Sheriffs’ Office. We have a warrants division where you can ask do you have a warrant out for your arrest or are you actually wanted,” says a Criminal Investigator for Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Amanda Swanson.

Swanson says if you think the phone call is fishy, it probably is.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.