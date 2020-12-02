Staff at Terry Peak is gearing up for ski season

LEAD, S.D. (KEVN) - Many people are gearing up to hit the slopes at Terry Peak, and this weekend was supposed to be opening day, but plans have changed.

“We’ve moved it away from this weekend because of not being able to make snow and no snow from mother nature. We were up in the 50, 60-degree temperatures, which just doesn’t allow us to make any snow,” says the president and general manager for Terry Peak, Tom Marsing.

Marsing says they’re making snow every day the temperature allows them to.

“Some nights, we make 20-million gallons of water into snow. Some nights it’s less than that. The colder the temperature, the more snow we can make, of course. And right now, mother nature is not helping as much, so we’re having to make snow on everything that we open up,” says Marsing.

The goal is to be open the weekend of Dec. 11 and open for the season starting Dec. 19.

Marsing believes it’s going to be a busy season.

“We see a lot of stuff that’s very positive for people getting out to enjoy skiing. You know you don’t know what’s going on with the schools if they’re going to be open if they’re going to be closed. Having kids at home, parents like to get out of the house with their kids, and there’s not a lot of places you can go that’s outdoors, as skiing is to be as safe as it is,” says Marsing.

But when people are in the building, they will notice some changes.

“The buildings are going to be restricted on how many people we have in them and what we’re going to be able to do with you inside. But outside, we’ve got the whole area open and ready to go,” says Marsing.

