Advertisement

Staff at Terry Peak is gearing up for ski season

Gearing up for ski season.
Gearing up for ski season.(KEVN)
By Cali Montana
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 3:52 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAD, S.D. (KEVN) - Many people are gearing up to hit the slopes at Terry Peak, and this weekend was supposed to be opening day, but plans have changed.

“We’ve moved it away from this weekend because of not being able to make snow and no snow from mother nature. We were up in the 50, 60-degree temperatures, which just doesn’t allow us to make any snow,” says the president and general manager for Terry Peak, Tom Marsing.

Marsing says they’re making snow every day the temperature allows them to.

“Some nights, we make 20-million gallons of water into snow. Some nights it’s less than that. The colder the temperature, the more snow we can make, of course. And right now, mother nature is not helping as much, so we’re having to make snow on everything that we open up,” says Marsing.

The goal is to be open the weekend of Dec. 11 and open for the season starting Dec. 19.

Marsing believes it’s going to be a busy season.

“We see a lot of stuff that’s very positive for people getting out to enjoy skiing. You know you don’t know what’s going on with the schools if they’re going to be open if they’re going to be closed. Having kids at home, parents like to get out of the house with their kids, and there’s not a lot of places you can go that’s outdoors, as skiing is to be as safe as it is,” says Marsing.

But when people are in the building, they will notice some changes.

“The buildings are going to be restricted on how many people we have in them and what we’re going to be able to do with you inside. But outside, we’ve got the whole area open and ready to go,” says Marsing.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota sobriety checkpoint list released for December
Rapid City School district
School Board adds two days to winter break, tweaks mask requirement
The Rapid City Council met Monday night to discuss any topics.
Mask mandate debate continues for Rapid City Council
Crews respond to fire at Camp Mniluzahan
Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat...
‘You shot my son’; mother alleges political argument preceded shooting of teen

Latest News

The Tour de Lights began six years ago and has a map including dozens of local homes with...
Extravagant holiday display lights up the Harris family home
The Rapid City Area School Board met at 5:30 pm Wednesday night to discuss their COVID plan.
Potential change to RCAS COVID plan causes parents to weigh in
The glice rink at Outlaw Square is open.
Outlaw Square’s glice rink is open
Christmas tree
Hill City students help decorate a Christmas tree in Washington DC
Day pass
Half priced day pass for Black Hills National Forest available Friday