Police arrest man for assault after retrieving him from Rapid Creek

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man who assaulted two people jumped into Rapid Creek trying to out-run the police Tuesday night.

Sheldon Brown, 27, of Rapid City ran from the Cornerstone Rescue Mission on the night of Dec. 1 after assaulting two staff members, Rapid City Police Department spokesperson Brendyn Medina said.

A deputy with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office spotted Brown near East Boulevard and Omaha Street. The deputy attempted to make contact with him, and that’s when Brown took off running toward the East Boulevard bridge and jumped in Rapid Creek. Officers pulled Brown out of the creek and got him a blanket to keep warm until the medical unit arrived.

Brown was placed under arrest for two counts of Simple Assault, Obstruction, and a Probation Hold. He was subsequently transported to the Pennington County Jail, where he received a set of warm, dry clothes.

