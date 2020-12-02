Jegeris appointed as new Children’s Home Society Chief Operating Officer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Children’s Home Society of South Dakota has named a former police chief to be its next Chief Operating Officer.

Karl Jegeris will serve as the organization’s COO, according to a press release.

Jegeris joined Children Home Society in June after a 25-year career with the Rapid City Police Department. He initially worked as Director of Collaborative Excellence where he worked closely with other members of the management team to help transition him into his new role.

“I am honored to be a part of the CHS team,” Jegeris said. “Since I began in late June, I have witnessed over and over again the deep compassion to others the collective CHS team has as we serve children, women, and families throughout South Dakota. I’m looking forward to the future with optimism as the CHS legacy continues.”

In addition to his history at CHS and with the Rapid City Police Department, Jegeris has a master’s degree in Public Safety Executive Leadership. CHS officials say he has served on many boards and has received accolades throughout his career, including being the 2015 recipient of the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce “Wind Beneath our Wings” Outstanding Performance Award.

Jegeris will primarily office at the CHS campus in the Black Hills while fulfilling duties across the state.

