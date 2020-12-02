Hill City students help decorate a Christmas tree in Washington DC

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Surrounding the National Christmas tree in Washington D.C. are 56 other trees representing every state, territory, and the District of Columbia, with ornaments decorated by students from across the country.

The South Dakota tree features artwork from students at Hill City High School. The designs were sent to DC where they were printed out and hung on the tree by volunteers.

The ornaments feature scenes and sayings from the Mount Rushmore State -- and give the students a chance to show off what South Dakota is all about.

‘I imagine it is quite the honor for students, some of them might make it to DC but they have got to share a part of their state with us here.’ Katie Liming, National Park Service

The trees will remain up until the end of the year.

