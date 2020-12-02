Advertisement

Half priced day pass for Black Hills National Forest available Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The annual half-price sale for day passes for the Black Hills National Forest will happen Friday, Dec. 5 with a slight change.

Instead of going to a forest office location which are all currently closed, you can purchase your pass at the Lions Building at the Central States Fairgrounds from 8 AM to 5 PM.

If you plan to purchase a pass, checks or cash will be accepted, but you will not be able to use a credit or debit card.

On Friday those passes will be 20 dollars, giving you and your family a chance to enjoy everything the Black Hills has to offer.

‘Black Hills National Forest provides the perfect opportunity for safe family entertainment.” Ty Gerbracht, Operation manager Forest Recreation management

To accommodate people that are not able to purchase the pass in person, the public may also purchase the pass by mailing a check and a self-addressed envelope to FRM, PO Box 1168, Hill City, SD 57745. The request must be postmarked no later than December 7. Please include a check for the appropriate amount.

