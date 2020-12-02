Advertisement

Forest Service facilitates controlled 500-acre burn southwest of Hill City

(KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 1:22 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HILL CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A 500-acre burn will be facilitated by the Black National Forest Mystic Ranger District on Dec. 2-3 near Hill City.

Smoke may be visible for several miles as rangers control the burn of the Long Draw Project Area. This is near Reno Gulch and Medicine Mountain roads. While these roads will be open, drivers should take caution because their visibility may be impaired due to the smoke. When driving, rangers say to go slowly and not to stop their vehicles.

This burn is necessary to maintain the diversity of vegetation in the area and it will reduce the risk of wildfires in that area by breaking up dead, downed fuel.

Custer and Hill City will be impacted by the smoke.

For more information, visit the Black Hills National Forest website.

