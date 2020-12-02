Black Hills Energy warn customers of bill payment scam call

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Black Hills Energy customers need to be wary of spam calls that threaten to turn off their electricity services because of an outstanding payment.

In an alert from Black Hills Energy, the energy provider said multiple customers have reported this scam. The caller reportedly tells customers they’ve fallen behind on their payments and will have their services shut off if they don’t pay up immediately.

Customers shouldn’t give in to a high-pressure call seeking personal information. If the caller creates a high-stakes situation or discomfort, hang up and call the customer service number on the utility bill. Also, don’t provide a Social Security number, credit card numbers or bank account information to anyone during an unsolicited phone call or an unannounced visit.

Customers can verify whether an employee was dispatched to their location by calling the number on their utility bill, too.

Customers with concerns about the identity of someone claiming to represent the company should call Black Hills Energy at 1-888-890-5554 to verify employment. Calling local law enforcement is also an option.

