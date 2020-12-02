Advertisement

100 years of Women’s Suffrage celebrated at the Journey Museum

By Blake Joseph
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:49 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - 2020 was a completely different year for the Journey Museum. On Giving Tuesday the Journey Museum and Learning Center partnered with other nonprofits to raise funds in a collaborative manner.

Executive Director, Troy Kilpatrick, agrees this was a good move for the museum.

Kilpatrick says “I’d like to say thank you to all of our partners, members, and friends who donated and cast their vote to help sustain the Journey and Learning Center’s mission to preserving the history and creating knowledge with educating programs.”

Moving forward, the Journey will host a Zoom discussion will be held on Thursday, Dec. 3 featuring Dr. Molly Rozum who will discuss the 19th Amendment and women’s suffrage. The presentation will provide background on woman suffrage but will focus on the passage of woman suffrage at the state level in 1918 as well as the state’s ratification.

