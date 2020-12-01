Advertisement

Wyoming governor still isolated with mild COVID-19 symptoms

Gov. Mark Gordon speaks about his proposed budget at a press conference Monday.
Gov. Mark Gordon speaks about his proposed budget at a press conference Monday.(Will Thomas)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:56 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s governor still had mild symptoms of COVID-19 five days after testing positive for the virus.

Gov. Mark Gordon continued to work in isolation Monday, spokesman Michael Pearlman said.

Gordon’s wife, Jennie Gordon, tested negative for the coronavirus and was isolating separately from the governor.

Two staff members in the governor’s office tested positive. All other close, recent contacts of Gordon’s tested negative, Pearlman said.

Gordon first showed symptoms on Nov. 22 and immediately took an at-home test.

Gordon got another test at a medical clinic Wednesday. The at-home and clinic tests both came back positive for the coronavirus that day.

It was unclear where Gordon contracted the virus, Pearlman said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat...
‘You shot my son’; mother alleges political argument preceded shooting of teen
RCPD are looking for two unknown males wearing masks ran into 1515 Mt. Rushmore Road on Nov. 29.
RCPD: Two men wanted after robbing convience store in Rapid City
At around 1:20 a.m. on November 27th, police were dispatched to 1902 Mt. Rushmore Road for a...
Walgreens burglar arrested by police after on-foot chase
Rapid City School district
School Board adds two days to winter break, tweaks mask requirement
The Rapid City Council met Monday night to discuss any topics.
Mask mandate debate continues for Rapid City Council

Latest News

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon speaks at press conference. September 3, 2020.
Wyoming allocates funds to oil, gas operators amid pandemic
South Dakota saw 448 new cases Tuesday, the lowest one-day total since cases began surging in...
South Dakota active cases drop, 2 COVID-19-related deaths reported Wednesday
Crews respond to fire at Camp Mniluzahan
So far, air quality good in Rapid City
ALERT: Winds make air quality poor in West Rapid