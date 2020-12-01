Advertisement

Windy, December-like Weather Today through Wednesday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:12 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A strong cold front will bring gusty winds and much cooler temperatures today through Wednesday. A couple of upper level disturbances will bring isolated snow showers or flurries, too - mainly in northeast Wyoming and the northern Hills.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the 20s and 30s, but a ridge of high pressure builds later this week, resulting in a return to warmer and drier than normal weather.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat...
‘You shot my son’; mother alleges political argument preceded shooting of teen
RCPD are looking for two unknown males wearing masks ran into 1515 Mt. Rushmore Road on Nov. 29.
RCPD: Two men wanted after robbing convience store in Rapid City
At around 1:20 a.m. on November 27th, police were dispatched to 1902 Mt. Rushmore Road for a...
Walgreens burglar arrested by police after on-foot chase
Rapid City School district
School Board adds two days to winter break, tweaks mask requirement
The Rapid City Council met Monday night to discuss any topics.
Mask mandate debate continues for Rapid City Council

Latest News

Windy with snow showers Tuesday
Area Weather Forecast
Milder Today, but Much Colder Tuesday
cold night
Warm Monday; Isolated snow possible early Wednesday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Much Cooler Temperatures as we Close the Weekend