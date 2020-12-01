Advertisement

The 2020 presidential election has caused controversy across the United States

One Black Hills auditor wanted to make sure every vote was counted
One of the sheets voters saw at the polls.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 3:21 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 2020 presidential election has caused controversy across the United States. The coronavirus pandemic resulted in a surge in mail-in absentee votes leading President Trump and some of his supporters to label the election unfair and fraudulent and demanding certain states recount the ballots or even toss out mail-in ballots entirely.

Due to more people voting absentee, many results weren’t made clear until a few days after. Meade County Auditor Lisa Schieffer says they had fifty percent of their voters vote absentee, which is the most they have ever seen.

And she encourages voters to come and ask the questions on their minds.

One problem the county saw? People not signing the back of their absentee ballots, but Schieffer says she wanted to make sure every vote was counted. In some cases, even sending poll workers to voters’ front doors to make sure their ballots were properly signed.

”I think having all these steps in place is the most practical way to run an election,” says Schieffer. “We want people to know that there is integrity in our elections in South Dakota and if we have to take some extra steps to make that clear it is well worth it.”

Meanwhile, President Trump’s legal team continues to claim they have evidence of illegal voting in at least 6 states despite the President’s own Justice Department saying Tuesday that they have found no evidence to support allegations of widespread fraud.

