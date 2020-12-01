Advertisement

South Dakota Tony-nominated lyricist, Bill Russell, streams LIVE event for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids

By Blake Joseph
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:28 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens, starring a slew of Broadway, television, and film favorites, is set to stream on World AIDS Day – Tuesday, December 1. The virtual production, featuring 50 performers, will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The event will stream from December 1st through the 5th starting at 5 pm. Click here to view.

