South Dakota sobriety checkpoint list released for December

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - December’s sobriety checkpoints were released by the South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety Tuesday.

This month, 21 checkpoints in 16 counties are planned in Beadle, Brown, Brule, Codington, Custer, Hutchinson, Jackson, Lake, Lawrence, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Meade, Pennington, Roberts, Stanley and Yankton. South Dakota Highway Patrol officers conduct the checks.

These checkpoints are used to discourage driving under the influence of alcohol, according to Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Both the Office of Highway Safety and the Highway Patrol are part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

