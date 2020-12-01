Advertisement

Pet of the week: Sisi and Boo

Two siblings who are mellow and loving
Humane Society of the Black Hills; Sisi and Boo
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 8:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Our two siblings in the spotlight today are Sisi and Boo... Sisi is a 10-year-old female orange mix and her younger brother Boo is a 7-year-old black and white mix. The tiger descendant of the pair is known as lap loving and playful and the tuxedo cat is more mellow. They both like their quiet time but enjoy this time together so the brother and sister must be adopted together because they are bonded. If you are searching for two balls of fur to cuddle up with at home then these two are perfect for you. If you are interested in adopting these two siblings, you can contact the folks here at the Humane Society of the Black Hills at 605-394-4170.

