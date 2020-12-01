Advertisement

Man leaves $3K tip for a beer as restaurant closes for virus

The tab before tip was $7.02
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 3:19 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — A customer left a $3,000 tip for a single beer as a restaurant voluntarily closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The man walked into an eatery called Nighttown last month, ordered the beer and asked for the check, which came to $7.02, owner Brendan Ring wrote on Facebook.

Posted by Brendan Ring on Sunday, November 22, 2020

Ring said the man wished him well and told him to share the tip with the four employees who were working brunch service.

As the man walked out, Ring wrote, he looked down at the tip and “realized he left a whopping $3,000.”

“I ran after him and he said no mistake we will see you when you reopen!”

Ring said he would not post the customer’s name because he thinks the man wouldn’t want that.

The owner said he and his serving staff were “humbly grateful for this incredibly kind and grand gesture.”

