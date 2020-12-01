Advertisement

Deadwood Residents Speak out on City-buildings Mask-mandate

Mask Mandate is Effective Until December 30th
Deadwood residents weigh in on Mask-mandate
Deadwood residents weigh in on Mask-mandate(KOTA KEVN)
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:26 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The city of Deadwood declared a mask-mandate last Monday. Face-coverings are now required in all city-owned buildings.

Residents around Rapid City, are weighing in on the sensitive topic.

Deadwood resident Zoe Frauen says it’s good for Deadwood’s health.

”I think that it’s worth trying, we haven’t had any regulations of any kind and that it does help, it’s not harming anyone and it could be a good thing”

Luke Temple is a Deadwood-Leade resident and he says since Deadwood is a tourist attraction, it is a good thing.

“Well when I first heard they were doing that I was really glad about it because I have to come down here all the time and until just a couple of weeks ago I was up here, I noticed how much tourism we receive, I was worried that it was gonna come in through deadwood”

Jeremy Russell, City planning and zoning commissioner of Deadwood says the city is receiving a positive response.

" For the most part the city has received positive responses to it and I think it s important for the public and our visitors to remember that were really not doing a whole lot different then we were before, were suggesting that the public wears them on public property and we require them on the trolley and things like that "

The mask-mandate is effective until December 30th.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat...
‘You shot my son’; mother alleges political argument preceded shooting of teen
Police were called after one of the boys got neighbors’ attention by hanging out of the second...
Mother charged after police rescue 2 young boys locked in Ohio home
Sabatinos, located in downtown Rapid City, opened November 17th. And despite the pandemic, the...
Downtown restaurant creates authentic Italian food
RCPD are looking for two unknown males wearing masks ran into 1515 Mt. Rushmore Road on Nov. 29.
RCPD: Two men wanted after robbing convience store in Rapid City
A mysterious monolith found in a desert canyon in Utah has been removed by an unknown party.
Mysterious silver monolith disappears from Utah desert

Latest News

The Rapid City Council met Monday night to discuss any topics.
Mask mandate debate continues for Rapid City Council
Humane Society of the Black Hills; Sisi and Boo
Pet of the week: Sisi and Boo
Rapid City School district
School Board adds two days to winter break, tweaks mask requirement
https://www.blackhillsfox.com/2020/11/17/rapid-city-area-schools-moves-all-students-to-level-3/
Rapid City Area Schools move levels, sparking concern