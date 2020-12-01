Advertisement

Dahl Arts Center moves adapts to needing to be online

The Dahl Arts Center found a way to share Black Hills art with both the community and the world, by doing what so many others have done, moving sales online
The Dahl Arts Center found a way to share Black Hills art with both the community and the...
The Dahl Arts Center found a way to share Black Hills art with both the community and the world, by doing what so many others have done, moving sales online(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:24 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cyber Monday took on a new meaning this year. For small businesses, every day became Cyber Monday with sales moving mostly online.

The Dahl Arts Center found a way to share Black Hills art with both the community and the world, by doing what so many others have done, moving sales online. When the center reopened in June, they added many of their gift shop items to their website and created an online exhibition. As the pandemic continued and cases rose, the staff decided to make their Holiday Art Market virtual. Normally, the event sees hundreds of art lovers and around 80 artists, which wouldn’t have been possible this year with social distancing. The center’s assistant curator said moving online was a decision that had to be made.

”One thing that we were worried about was getting the art to the people,” said Jeannie Larson, the Dahl’s assistant curator. “You know, our mission is to get art to people, work with artists and we just didn’t know how to do that when COVID hit so we took advantage of our online platform and we said ‘well, we have to learn how to do this, so we’re going to do it’.”

Larson said being more present online has helped them reach a broader audience.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat...
‘You shot my son’; mother alleges political argument preceded shooting of teen
Police were called after one of the boys got neighbors’ attention by hanging out of the second...
Mother charged after police rescue 2 young boys locked in Ohio home
Sabatinos, located in downtown Rapid City, opened November 17th. And despite the pandemic, the...
Downtown restaurant creates authentic Italian food
RCPD are looking for two unknown males wearing masks ran into 1515 Mt. Rushmore Road on Nov. 29.
RCPD: Two men wanted after robbing convience store in Rapid City
A mysterious monolith found in a desert canyon in Utah has been removed by an unknown party.
Mysterious silver monolith disappears from Utah desert

Latest News

The Rapid City Council met Monday night to discuss any topics.
Mask mandate debate continues for Rapid City Council
Humane Society of the Black Hills; Sisi and Boo
Pet of the week: Sisi and Boo
Rapid City School district
School Board adds two days to winter break, tweaks mask requirement
https://www.blackhillsfox.com/2020/11/17/rapid-city-area-schools-moves-all-students-to-level-3/
Rapid City Area Schools move levels, sparking concern
Deadwood residents weigh in on Mask-mandate
Deadwood Residents Speak out on City-buildings Mask-mandate