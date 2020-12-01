Community members share opinions on proposed mask mandate

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One significant change from last week’s mask mandate, Ordinance 64-54 would allow businesses to opt-out but they would have to hang a sign on their door, letting customers know that they will or will not be requiring masks.

So would that be a line in the sand for some?

“I would just like to see us continue to move forward on some kind of a mask policy that everybody can embrace,” said Troy Killpatrick. “I think that for the public health, wearing masks is a great thing.”

“I do not like to be mandated that I have to wear a mask,” said Sean Thomas. “I don’t believe in it, I believe it’s unhealthy so for them to mandate it I find that offensive.”

If approved on December 7th, proposed ordinance 64-54 will allow businesses to decide on masks but they must post their choice.

Some people will continue their current shopping habits, others, however, will decide based on signage.

“I will shop at those entities and businesses that are behind people’s freedom to choose so if they’re opting out, I will more likely shop at those businesses,” said Krista Thomas.

“If anything, I’m going to go shop at the businesses that have a safety mask policy,” said Killpatrick.

“I resent immensely the ones that say I have to wear a mask to go in there,” said Michael Kelly. “They steam up my glasses.”

“I believe safety is first,” said Bryant Stokes. “So, if a business wants to ask for a mask mandate, I think they should. And honestly, I think it should be mandated across the city because I really want to keep everyone safe.”

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.