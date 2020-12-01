Advertisement

Cold Wednesday, but warmer air will return

By David Stradling
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:38 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Scattered clouds are expected overnight. Many should stay dry, but snow showers are possible in the northern Black Hills, where up to an inch of snow will be possible. Temperatures will be cold as many fall into the teens. The wind could make it feel like the single digits for some by morning.

Skies will clear up through the day, allowing for abundant sunshine by the afternoon. It’ll still be chilly as highs are only expected to be in the 30s. It’ll be breezy, which will make temperatures feel like the 20s. Sunshine continues for the rest of the week as temperatures warm up nicely.

Thursday will feature highs in the 40s for many, while Friday will be in the 50s, with some spots flirting with 60°. Sunshine and the 50s will continue into the weekend and for the first half of next week.

The long range forecast calls for above normal temperatures through the middle of the month, at least. No big storms are in the forecast through the middle of the month, meaning the quiet weather pattern is expected to continue.

