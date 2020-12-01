Advertisement

Caught on video: Customer, owner face off in Calif. restaurant fracas over late order

Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - The pandemic has made it tough for many restaurants, but the human element is often what’s most unpredictable.

Surveillance video shows what happened when an angry customer became violent over a late order.

“At that moment, I just had to do what I had to do because my daughter and my grandson were in the middle of the drama!” said owner Doris Campos.

That drama was caught on surveillance video from Panchita’s Pupuseria the day after Thanksgiving.

A customer walked in and, after learning her order would take a little longer than expected, lost her temper.

“We told her 15 minutes, and it took about 20 minutes,” manager Doris Vargas said. “She grabbed a jug of 5-pound hand sanitizer and launched it at me while I was holding my son.”

That’s when owner and nearly 60-year-old grandma Campos grabbed whatever she can, including a table, to defend her family and her more than 30-year-old business.

The woman eventually left the restaurant and, thankfully, no one was hurt. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Campos is speaking out in hopes of identifying the woman and holding her accountable.

“Bad behavior is one of the things we don’t forecast for,” she said.

She has this message for the community that has been so good to her family for so many years: “Be considerate of the employees, considerate of the business, and just have some empathy for the industry itself. We are trying to stay afloat for the community and for ourselves.”

Operating a small business is challenging enough as it is with the changing restrictions. Some small eateries are forced to make concessions, all to keep customers happy.

“For example, if someone wants to order a bottle of wine to go, we’re offering a 20% discount,” said Laurie Thomas of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association.

Not all restaurants, though, can afford to make these concessions.

“Really, just ask everyone to please be understanding,” Thomas said. “We’re not doing this for fun. Most people are trying to pay the bills and pay their employees and pay the health insurance and pay the taxes without much financial relief.”

Copyright 2020 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat...
‘You shot my son’; mother alleges political argument preceded shooting of teen
RCPD are looking for two unknown males wearing masks ran into 1515 Mt. Rushmore Road on Nov. 29.
RCPD: Two men wanted after robbing convience store in Rapid City
At around 1:20 a.m. on November 27th, police were dispatched to 1902 Mt. Rushmore Road for a...
Walgreens burglar arrested by police after on-foot chase
Rapid City School district
School Board adds two days to winter break, tweaks mask requirement
The Rapid City Council met Monday night to discuss any topics.
Mask mandate debate continues for Rapid City Council

Latest News

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol...
Mnuchin defends shutdown of Fed emergency loan programs
The director of the U.S. government's Operation Warp Speed says he expects 100% of Americans...
European regulator could OK 1st COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 29
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon speaks at press conference. September 3, 2020.
Wyoming allocates funds to oil, gas operators amid pandemic
Gov. Mark Gordon speaks about his proposed budget at a press conference Monday.
Wyoming governor still isolated with mild COVID-19 symptoms
Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee...
Trump files lawsuit challenging Wisconsin election results