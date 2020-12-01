Advertisement

Bad Bunny is Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2020

Bad Bunny, the Latin Grammy winner and hitmaker, leads a top 5 Spotify steaming list that also...
Bad Bunny, the Latin Grammy winner and hitmaker, leads a top 5 Spotify steaming list that also includes Drake, J Balvin, Juice WRLD and the Weeknd.(Source: Eric Jamison/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:08 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The year’s most-played artist on Spotify? Globally speaking: Bad Bunny.

The Puerto Rican superstar is the music platform’s most-streamed artist of the year with 8.3 billion streams globally. The Latin Grammy winner and hitmaker, who released a new album last week, leads a top 5 list that also includes Drake, J Balvin, Juice WRLD and The Weeknd.

With more than 3.3 billion streams, Bad Bunny’s sophomore solo album “YHLQMDLG” tops Spotify’s list of most-streamed albums globally. The Weeknd’s “After Hours,” Post Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” Harry Styles’ “Fine Line” and Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” round of the top five.

The Weeknd’s album is the only one in the top five to earn no Grammy nominations. The album’s single, “Blinding Lights,” is Spotify’s most-streamed song of the year with 1.6 million streams globally.

“Dance Monkey” by Australian singer Tones and I is the second most-streamed song of the year, while Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” SAINt JHN’s “Roses – Imanbek Remix” and Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” came in third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

In the U.S., late rapper Juice WRLD was the most-streamed artist on Spotify. His album “Legends Never Die” was the platform’s most-streamed album in the U.S., while Ricch’s “The Box” was the country’s most-streamed song.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat...
‘You shot my son’; mother alleges political argument preceded shooting of teen
RCPD are looking for two unknown males wearing masks ran into 1515 Mt. Rushmore Road on Nov. 29.
RCPD: Two men wanted after robbing convience store in Rapid City
At around 1:20 a.m. on November 27th, police were dispatched to 1902 Mt. Rushmore Road for a...
Walgreens burglar arrested by police after on-foot chase
Rapid City School district
School Board adds two days to winter break, tweaks mask requirement
The Rapid City Council met Monday night to discuss any topics.
Mask mandate debate continues for Rapid City Council

Latest News

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol...
Mnuchin defends shutdown of Fed emergency loan programs
The director of the U.S. government's Operation Warp Speed says he expects 100% of Americans...
European regulator could OK 1st COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 29
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon speaks at press conference. September 3, 2020.
Wyoming allocates funds to oil, gas operators amid pandemic
Gov. Mark Gordon speaks about his proposed budget at a press conference Monday.
Wyoming governor still isolated with mild COVID-19 symptoms
Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee...
Trump files lawsuit challenging Wisconsin election results